TCS CEO says AI won't trigger major job cuts in software engineering

TCS CEO says AI won't trigger major job cuts in software engineering

TCS CEO K Krithivasan said AI will not cause significant job shrinkage in software engineering, noting evolving roles and sustained need for system integration despite rising automation

K Krithivasan, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Avik Das New Delhi
Avik Das New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 8:24 PM IST

TCS chief executive officer K Krithivasan said he does not foresee a “significant shrinkage” in software engineering jobs going ahead because of the impact of AI, joining the list of corporate chieftains who have come out in strong defence of India’s $283-billion technology industry.
 
“The roles of system integrators come into place as the systems are complex, and it will not be a situation where one day you will have large language models (LLMs) auto-generate codes and all the engineers will go away,” he said during a panel discussion at the India AI Impact Summit. 
His comments come in the backdrop of Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, saying that India’s much-vaunted IT and BPO services industry will cease to exist as new AI-native services replace traditional outsourcing models. His comments have been refuted by Happiest Minds founder Ashok Soota. 
 
Krithivasan said AI will, as expected, bring higher productivity and the roles of engineers will shift from pure coding to contextual engineering, with more focus on cybersecurity.
 
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh agreed and said that AI services present a $300-billion opportunity for several years, with focus on AI engineering — meaning the building and orchestrating of agents — besides modernising legacy systems.

The IT services industry has been plagued over the last few years with sluggish growth in difficult and uncertain macroeconomic conditions.
 
C Vijayakumar, CEO of HCLTech, said all LLMs cannot be applied for enterprise use cases as there is a gap between what they deliver and the efficiency that is possible. “We bridge the gap by building the IP that helps enterprise scale in adoption.”
 
Similarly, the rapid creation of data centres presents huge opportunities for IT players. “Big capex spend also triggers services spend such as in AI factories, infra landscape, which would mean almost $200 billion of services opportunities.”

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 8:23 PM IST

