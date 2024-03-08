Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Team of 80 people harmonising ops of 4 Tata airlines: Air India CEO

The Tata Group is consolidating its aviation business and merging four airlines into two

Campbell Wilson, Air India

Photo: Bloomberg

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A team of 80 people has been involved for the last eight months in harmonising operating procedures across four Tata Group-run airlines as part of the two mergers, Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said on Friday.

The Tata Group is consolidating its aviation business and merging four airlines into two. While Air India is being merged with Vistara to create a single full-service carrier, AIX Connect is being merged into Air India Express to create a single low-cost carrier under Air India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a message sent to employees, Wilson welcomed the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore’s (CCCS) approval earlier this week on the Air India-Vistara merger. "This approval complements the one granted by the Competition Commission of India six months ago and, being the final competition-related approval, permits Air India and Vistara to now share detailed information to optimise our schedules, contracts and accelerate the journey to merger," he said.

In light of this, it is heartening to see that a key enabler of this merger has already been running full steam ahead, he noted. "The project we’ve been running, involving more than 80 people over eight months, to harmonise operating procedures and manuals across the four Tata airlines is now entering its final phase," Wilson mentioned.

The cross-airline team is hard at work, having spent Thursday and Friday together making the final changes to documents and charting the implementation path. "Alignment of procedures will expedite the safe transfer of crew and aircraft from one air operator certificate to another, so it is a critical aspect of bringing our two low-cost carriers, and our two full-service carriers, into the final state. Thank you to all involved in obtaining the competition clearances as well as everyone working hard to align our processes," he mentioned.

Vistara, a 51:49 joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, is anticipating an operational merger with Air India by mid-2025, in addition to its expectations of receiving legal approvals for the same by the middle of the ongoing calendar year, its chief executive officer Vinod Kannan said at a press briefing in January.

Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines had in November 2022 announced the plan to merge Vistara into Air India. As part of the deal, Singapore Airlines will invest Rs 2,059 crore in the expanded share capital of Air India for a 25.1 per cent stake. Tata Sons will have the remaining 74.9 per cent stake in the combined entity.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Looking at a mix of int'l destinations, not just West Asia: Akasa Air CEO

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Nissan may bring ultra-compact EV production in-house from 2028: Report

Varun Beverages to expand capacities of juices, value-added dairy items

abCoffee raises $3.4 mn in funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners

Will cooperate fully with Sebi in probe into debt issue: JM Financial

Paramount in talks to sell India TV joint venture stake to Reliance


On the occasion of International Women's Day, Air India operated a total of 15 all-women crew flights in the domestic and international sectors. Over 15 per cent of Air India pilots are women. Women employees constitute as much as 51 per cent of Air India’s workforce.
Topics : Air India Airline sector Aviation sector Tata group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon