close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tesla's income decreases by 24% to $2.7 billion amid EV price cuts

Tesla's operating income decreased 24 per cent to $2.7 billion in Q1 2023 as the Elon Musk-run EV maker continues to cut prices of its vehicles

IANS San Francisco
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tesla's operating income decreased 24 per cent to $2.7 billion in Q1 2023 as the Elon Musk-run EV maker continues to cut prices of its vehicles.

However, the total revenue grew 24 per cent (year-on-year) in Q1 to $23.3 billion owing to price cuts.

Tesla shares fell 4 per cent in after-hours trading late on Wednesday.

In an earnings call with analysts, Musk said Tesla will start delivering its long-delayed Cybertruck in the third quarter of 2023.

"It takes time to get the manufacturing line going, and this is really a very radical product. It's not made in the way that other cars are made," said Musk.

"One thing I am confident of saying is that it's an incredible product. It's a Hall of Famer," he added.

Also Read

SpaceX's Starship only 50% likely to pass first orbital mission: Musk

Musk's title of world's richest person at risk after net worth dips $70 bn

Tesla stock drops to its lowest, Elon Musk blames macroeconomic conditions

Tesla delivers first electric semis to PepsiCo at Nevada factory

SpaceX's deep-space rocket Starship is 'ready for launch', says Musk

Zee starts settlement talks with creditors to close Sony merger: Reports

India Inc registers surge in independent directors quitting their jobs

More investments for Byju's? Abu Dhabi's 10X AD, Apollo conduct talks

Musk says Tesla likely to launch full self-drive technology this year

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

In the first quarter, Tesla's automotive revenue reached about $19.9 billion, an 18 per cent increase YoY.

Tesla ended the March quarter with free cash flow of $441 million, down 80 per cent from the same period last year.

"While we continue to execute on innovations to reduce the cost of manufacturing and operations, over time, we expect our hardware-related profits to be accompanied with an acceleration of software-related profits," the company said.

Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles in the first quarter.

--IANS

na/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Tesla

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 11:52 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Zee starts settlement talks with creditors to close Sony merger: Reports

Zee
2 min read

India Inc registers surge in independent directors quitting their jobs

Directors
2 min read

More investments for Byju's? Abu Dhabi's 10X AD, Apollo conduct talks

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Musk says Tesla likely to launch full self-drive technology this year

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Apple Saket
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Zerodha makes largest-ever referral payout, amount not revealed

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
2 min read
Premium

Tatas, Singapore Airlines seek CCI nod for Vistara-Air India merger

Air India
2 min read

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Apple Saket
3 min read
Premium

This startup is disrupting the QSR model with AI- & IoT-driven kitchen tech

Photo Caption: Mukunda Foods Cofounders (from left): Eshwar K Vikas, Sudeep Sabat and Rakesh Patil
7 min read

HCL Tech Q4 results to be announced tomorrow: Key things to look out for

HCLTech, HCL
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon