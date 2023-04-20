Apple's Delhi store to open today: 5 things you need to know about it

After the grand opening of its first retail store in India in Mumbai earlier this week, Apple will today open doors to its second store at Saket, New Delhi. Delhi's first Apple Store will be inaugurated by the company's chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook at 10 am.
"We're thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail.
Looking to replicate what China did to Apple's business in the last 15 years, the tech giant is eyeing India's massive market with an expanding middle class to power sales growth and potentially make it a home base for the production of millions of Apple devices.
Cook also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
"Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India's future from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we're committed to growing and investing across the country," he tweeted with a picture of him shaking hands with Modi.
Cook also met the union minister of state for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and discussed how to further boost local manufacturing and iPhone exports.
Also Read
Ahead of Saket store launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet PM Modi today
Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far
CEO Tim Cook may visit India to launch Apple's first store in the country
Apple India: Excited to build on our long-standing history, says Tim Cook
Committed to investing across the country: Apple CEO Cook tells PM Modi
Dollar bonds of Adani Group firms inch higher post buyback announcement
Microsoft looks to buy $50 mn Foxconn parcel in Wisconsin for data centre
Heineken reports high-single-digit revenue growth in India for March qtr
Cube Highways and Infra InvIT raises Rs 5,226 cr from BCI, Mubadala
Indian operation to maintain high double-digit growth: KONE India MD
Apple store in Saket: 5 things to know
- The store will have more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from 18 states and collectively speak more than 15 languages. They will be assisting the customers in making purchases as well as training and educating them about the products.
- For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert.
- Apple Saket features a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables showcasing the company's many products and accessories. Like any other Apple store, the one in Saket will run on 100 per cent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.
- The store in Saket is almost half the size as compared to Apple's store in Mumbai, but the company will pay almost the same rent. According to reports, Apple is paying Rs 40 lakh per month for its Saket store, while the company is paying Rs 42 lakh per month for its Mumbai store.
- Apple's Saket store reportedly takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates and signifies a new chapter to the city's rich heritage.