Apple's Delhi store to open today: 5 things you need to know about it

"We're thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail.

After the grand opening of its first retail store in India in Mumbai earlier this week, Apple will today open doors to its second store at Saket, New Delhi. Delhi's first Apple Store will be inaugurated by the company's chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook at 10 am.