The alarm bells began to ring in August, when two of Dunzo’s board members, Ashwin Khasgiwala and Rajendra Kamath, stepped down. They represented Reliance Retail, the largest shareholder in the delivery and logistics startup, which also has Google as a backer.

Since then, three other board members have left. One of the two co-founders, Dalvir Suri, has quit, while the other, Mukund Jha, is expected to resign formally soon.

Dunzo has been in a spot of bother, looking far and