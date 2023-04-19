These are the non-IT sectors most eager to hire tech talent in India



According to the "Skills Report FY23" released by staffing firm Quess Corp, the energy sector is being compelled to overhaul its business models and include digital solutions as the world is moving towards renewable energy. This is the main reason it showed high intent to hire tech talent. At 11 per cent each, energy and utilities, and healthcare and life sciences sectors showed the highest intent to hire tech talent in FY23 among all the non-tech sectors in India, a report released on Wednesday suggested. This highlights the increasing shift of non-tech industries towards the adoption of technology.



The report added that the demand for tech talent has increased in India, but higher hiring by these non-tech sectors has led to a fall in associated price premiums within the IT sector. Automotive and engineering emerged as another sector where the intent to hire tech talent was high. This was mainly due to the focus on an aggressive transition from traditional internal combustion engines to electric ones.



"However, remote working mandates and improved data services infra have enabled and encouraged an upswing in hiring across Tier 2 and 3 cities, particularly in e-Commerce and Financial Services firms," the report added. Bengaluru emerged as the city with the highest tech recruitments in FY23. It accounted for 55.23 per cent of all tech hiring in the country. It was followed by Hyderabad at 12.16 per cent and Pune at 9.95 per cent.

Also Read New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts Recap FY23: Five key events that shaped equity markets this fiscal year Revenue growth of IT firms in FY24 to be 7-9% lower than FY23: CRISIL Where did big tech and startups go wrong on hiring? Even as overall hiring slows down, no dearth of jobs for senior execs: Rpt Foxconn likely to expand its Chennai iPhone manufacturing facility BCCI to sell digital, TV rights for bilateral series separately: Report Zomato says most Blinkit stores have reopened after wage protests India gets over $60 bn in PE-VC investments for third year straight: Report Google needs to reconsider its new Play payments policy, says ADIF



The report further suggested that 82 per cent of the total aggregate demand emerged from just five skill sets. Resource Planning (ERP) saw the highest demand, with 29 per cent of companies wanting to hire people with this skill. It was followed by Java Full Stack at 21 per cent and Data Analytics at 15 per cent. Cloud and Infrastructure Management were the other two skills in high demand. In the coming quarters, the remote working trend in Indian IT companies is expected to continue.

"Technology is the driving force behind business success as organizations pivot towards a digitally-driven strategy with better products, offerings, and digital roadmaps. This expansion of technology is a major contributor to economic growth, and a broad analysis of the Indian tech job market indicates that the demand for tech roles is consistently increasing," said Vijay Sivaram, chief executive officer (CEO), Quess IT Staffing.