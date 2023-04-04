Thomas Cook to set up forex outlets at Manohar International Airport

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, inaugurated new forex outlets at the new Manohar International Airport - at Mopa, Goa. The Company has won a 5-year contract for setting up and operating 4 foreign exchange counters at the new Goa Airport. This expands Thomas Cook India’s forex network/consumer access in Goa to 6 outlets: 2 branches and 4 airport outlets. In addition, the company operates 25 airport counters across India, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius.

As part of an initiative to ensure secure, seamless, and convenient merchant payments, Goa's Thomas Cook Airport counters will enable foreigners from G20 countries and NRIs to make UPI eligible Indian Rupee transactions upon arrival. Travelers can then access their INR wallet to ensure smooth and secure digital payments at millions of UPI-QR-enabled merchants across India. Prepaid payment products are issued by Pine Labs under the Pre payments instruments (PPI) approval received from RBI.

The new Mopa Airport will handle approximately 4.3 million passengers in its first year and is expected to grow to approximately 13.1 million passengers within five years. The new airport currency desk provides Thomas Cook with a significant opportunity to take advantage of foreign currency requirements for inbound and outbound travellers. Goa is an important and significant growth market for both inbound and outbound tourism in addition to the domestic market. Consumers are showing a high propensity to travel as strong demand and easing restrictions are fuelling positive consumer sentiment.

“Goa is a strong high growth market for us at Thomas Cook India. With the new Manohar International Airport at Mopa (Goa), and its anticipated passenger loads of approx. 13.1 Mn in 5 years, we foresee a significant forex requirement in the region. We are hence delighted to announce Thomas Cook’s successful bid for a 5-year contract at Goa’s Mopa airport. Our four new foreign exchange counters will ensure smooth and secure customer transactions at this prime gateway airport. Forex is a key business line for the Company and our strong focus has ensured our leadership as India’s largest non-bank Foreign Exchange service provider. This contract will further strengthen Thomas Cook India’s presence in this growing forex market with presence at Goa’s new airport” said Deepesh Varma, Executive Vice-President – Foreign Exchange, Thomas Cook (India) Limited.