Titan expects good demand in Q3 in jewellery business despite high base

Titan Co expects the October–December quarter to see good performance in the jewellery business despite a high base in the preceding quarter.

“Given the wedding season and the last few days of September when Navratri began, demand has been good,” Ajoy Chawla, chief executive officer (CEO), jewellery division, Titan Company , told Business Standard in an exclusive interview.

He added that he hopes buyer growth will be better this festive season, coupled with the wedding season that follows.

To counter soaring gold prices, the company has launched a campaign featuring Sachin Tendulkar, urging customers to exchange their old gold