close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TransIndia Realty & Logistics Parks to sell crane biz for Rs 121 crore

TransIndia Realty & Logistics Parks on Wednesday announced that it has signed a pact with Premier Heavy Lift Pvt Ltd for selling its crane business to the latter for Rs 121 crore

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Real estate

(Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 7:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Allcargo Group firm TransIndia Realty & Logistics Parks on Wednesday announced that it has signed a pact with Premier Heavy Lift Pvt Ltd for selling its crane business to the latter for Rs 121 crore.

TransIndia Realty & Logistics Parks Ltd, which specialises in developing and leasing industrial parks, demerged from Allcargo Logistics, and is in the process of becoming an independent listed entity.

The demerger is part of Allcargo's restructuring plan.

Allcargo Group has been divesting from non-core businesses and selling equipment business is part of this strategy, the company said.

The sale of the crane business is on a going concern by way of a slump sale for a lump-sum cash consideration of Rs 121 crore, excluding working capital adjustments as per business transfer agreement, the company said in a statement.

The deal proceeds will be utilised for investing in strategic growth areas for TransIndia, which will now exclusively focus on logistics infra and real estate development beyond logistics also, it added.

Also Read

Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds

As property market hits a slump in China, are investors turning to India?

Birla Estates buys land parcel in Mumbai, eyes revenue more than Rs 600cr

Real estate sector gets $32 bn equity capital in 2018-2022, says CBRE

Private Equity inflow in real estate stable at $4.2 bn in FY23: Anarock

AM Naik to step down as L&T's non-executive chairman, 'SNS' to take over

ED searches Deloitte, BSR offices in IL&FS money laundering probe

Cisco to start manufacturing in India, eyes $1 billion production capacity

Exploring M&A opportunities in overseas markets; plan to launch IPO: Vinsys

Mirae Asset inks pact with FundsIndia to give loan against securities

The two companies will now work towards smooth business transfer, continued client serviceability and employee integration.

The transaction is expected to close on or before June 30, the company said.

TransIndia has developed and managed over 6 million square feet of assets across India and will continue to focus on developing annuity-based assets through industrial and logistics parks, and commercial space, among others, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Realty Real Estate

First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

AM Naik to step down as L&T's non-executive chairman, 'SNS' to take over

AM Naik, L&T
4 min read

ED searches Deloitte, BSR offices in IL&FS money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at Mumbai offices of two audit firms—Deloitte Haskins and Sells and BSR & Associates—in connection with a money laundering probe into alleged financial irregularities at Infrastructur
3 min read

Cisco to start manufacturing in India, eyes $1 billion production capacity

Cisco, in transition, may fire 14,000
3 min read

Exploring M&A opportunities in overseas markets; plan to launch IPO: Vinsys

Vinsys
2 min read

Mirae Asset inks pact with FundsIndia to give loan against securities

Mirae Asset Financial Services
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Edtech giant Byju's may soon raise $1 billion from ADQ and Oaktree

Byju's
3 min read

Dr Reddy's Labs Q4 result: PAT up 9 times, div declared at Rs 40 per share

Dr Reddy's
2 min read

Walmart commits to sourcing $10-bn India-made goods each year by '27: CEO

Walmart leaders
4 min read

L&T Q4 results: PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 3,987 cr, dividend at Rs 24 a share

L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22
2 min read

HC upholds tribunal verdict favouring Reliance Industries in gas sale case

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon