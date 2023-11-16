Sensex (0.47%)
65982.48 + 306.55
Nifty (0.46%)
19765.20 + 89.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
6458.75 + 55.65
Nifty Midcap (0.78%)
41726.30 + 321.45
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
44161.55 -40.15
Heatmap

TVS Motor Company joins hands with Emil Frey for key European markets

This partnership signifies a significant step towards global expansion for TVS Motor Company, leveraging Emil Frey's extensive distribution network and deep market insights in Europe

TVS

BS Reporter Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 6:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

TVS Motor Company, a leading global automaker operating in the two and three-wheeler segments, on Thursday announced its entry into Europe by signing an agreement for import and distribution with Emil Frey, a 100-year-old enterprise and a leading name in automotive distribution.

Among the TVS products being made available in Europe will be TVS Jupiter 125, TVS NTORQ, TVS Raider, TVS iQube S, TVS X, TVS Ronin, TVS Apache RR 310, and TVS Apache RTR 310. The two companies plan to use their collaborative efforts to enter into distribution arrangements for select EU markets, prioritising countries with strong two-wheeler demand coupled with existing Emil Frey infrastructure and resources to build the distribution network. France will be the first country for the launch, where an entire suite of TVS Motor products including ICE and EV models will be made available starting January 2024, consequent to this agreement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This partnership signifies a significant step towards global expansion for TVS Motor Company, leveraging Emil Frey's extensive distribution network and deep market insights in Europe. TVS Motor Company, known for its commitment to innovation and quality, is set to offer European customers a diverse range of high-performance and technologically advanced two-wheelers, it said in a statement.

TVS Motor Company’s focus on providing cutting-edge and pioneering solutions, combined with Emil Frey’s deep ability to understand local customers and their evolving needs, has helped create a unique DNA for this partnership, which will form a strong foundation for TVS Motor’s expansion in Europe, it added.

Emil Frey is among the largest automobile importers and retailers in Europe, serving many leading automotive brands across the region. As part of this partnership, Emil Frey Group entities will take charge of the distribution of TVS products in selected countries, utilizing their sales, marketing, and service networks.

TVS Motor products are already sold in over 80 countries spanning the geographies of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Exports comprise nearly 25 per cent of the company’s business as of H1 FY 2023 – an endorsement of the company’s high quality, technologically superior offerings and its R&D capability.

“This strategic alliance with Emil Frey is a crucial step in our global expansion strategy. Europe will be a key market for us, and through this partnership, we aim to bring our cutting-edge products closer to European customers. In having a partner like Emil Frey, there is a coming together of two century-old, pedigreed organisations, both driven by shared values of responsible and sustainable mobility and customer service. Together, we are excited to serve customers and two-wheeler aficionados in Europe and look forward to a successful partnership,” said Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company.

Also Read

TVS Motor Company reports 3% jump in its total vehicle sales in June

TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook, market share gains, new launches

TVS Motor announces India's first racing tournament for electric 2-wheelers

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

TVS Motor Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 42.2% to Rs 434.3 crore

IndiGo records a marginal dip in domestic market share in October

Dr Reddy's launches wearable device for drug-free management of migraine

RBI approves Isha Ambani, others as directors of Jio Financial Services

Amazon Prime Video launches its first dedicated sports channel - FanCode

Reliance Jio gains 3.24 million new users in August, shows Trai data


Lorenz Frey-Hilti, Director Emil Frey Group said, “We take great pride in forging a robust and loyal partnership between our two esteemed traditional companies in the mobility sector. Together, we seamlessly blend heritage with innovation. I am very proud that TVS Motor Company is relying on our expertise in the European market and using our distribution network to bring their great products to customers. Our two companies complement each other perfectly, and I look forward to seeing this partnership flourish.”
Topics : TVS Motor auto brand Auto sector two wheeler market Europe

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayReliance JioCinemaSouth Africa Choking HistoryMP Election Live UpdatesDelhi Air QualitySA vs AUS LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon