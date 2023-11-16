Reliance Jio gains 3.24 million new users in August, shows Trai data

Telecom operator Reliance Jio continued to strengthen its position in the Indian telecom market by gaining 3.24 million new users in August, according to the latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

This was lower than the record 3.9 million users the company had acquired in July.

Jio has consistently posted robust growth in user numbers, adding 2.2 million users in June. The company's latest growth in August came largely at the expense of state-owned operator BSNL, which lost 2.22 million users. This was higher than the 1.4 million users it lost in July. MTNL also lost 4,280 users, much lower than the 33,623 wireless customers.