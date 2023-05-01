TVS Motor's total sales sees 4% YoY uptick to 3.06 lakh units in April

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 4 per cent rise in total sales to 3,06,224 units in April 2023 compared to 2,95,308 units in the same month last year.

Total two-wheeler sales grew by 5 per cent to 2,94,786 units last month as against 2,80,022 units in April 2022, with domestic sales rising to 2,32,956 units from 1,80,553 units in the year-ago period, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Sales of electric scooter TVS iQube Electric were at 6,227 units in April 2023 as against sales of 1,420 units in the same month last year, it said, adding the production was constrained last month due to new battery safety norm AIS156 changeover and supply chain challenges.

On the export front, the company said overseas shipments were at 71,663 units last month as against 113,427 units April 2022 with two-wheeler exports at 61,830 units, down from 99,489 units in the year ago-month.

Three-wheeler sales were at 11,438 units in April 2023 as against 15,286 units in the same month last year, it said.

