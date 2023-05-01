EdTech startup Byju's seeks to reassure workers after office raid



Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, sought to reassure employees and partners after a weekend raid of the education company’s offices by the agency that investigates money laundering in the country.

By Saritha Rai



“Byju’s has taken all efforts to fully comply with all applicable foreign exchange laws and all our cross-border transactions have been duly vetted by both its professional advisors/counsel and advisors/counsel of the investment funds and other sophisticated counterparties,” Byju Raveendran, the startup’s founder and chief executive officer, wrote in a letter to employees.

Enforcement Directorate officials searched the Bengaluru-based startup’s offices and seized documents and digital data, the agency said in a Twitter post. The probe is happening under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, it said.



Raveendran wrote that the company had made a number of overseas acquisitions as part of its growth strategy and had transferred funds abroad to pay for the deals. He added that all of the transactions had been made through regular banking channels with the appropriate documentation.

The investigations come at a time when the company, valued at $22 billion, is in talks with investors to raise funds to address a liquidity crunch. The firm had also been trying to appease creditors seeking restructuring of a $1.2 billion term loan after the once high-flying startup missed deadlines to file financial accounts for the year to March 31, last year.

Also Read Uflex down 25% in 1 wk on tax raid report, hits lowest level since May 2021 Uflex drops 4%, hits 52-wk low on report of Income-Tax raid at Noida office Byju's allegedly buying contacts of children, threatening parents: NCPCR Edtech major Byju's to raise $700 million in fresh funding round this month Brought in Rs 28,000 cr FDI to India, says Byju Raveendran on ED raid Airlines carried 9,593 more domestic fliers per day in April, shows data HPCL, BPCL get new directors for their human resource department: Report Sunlit Power to invest Rs 100 cr in battery production facility in 2 years Overall job demand in IT sector falls 5% yearly in April, says report Pernod Ricard India appoints Jean Touboul as MD with effect from May 1



Byju Raveendran, a son of educators, founded his eponymous startup in 2015. The firm, whose parent company is formally known as Think & Learn Pvt, is the largest of a crop of startups that over the past decade have thrived on India’s growing mobile connections and foreign investments.

More than 70 investors have invested in Byju’s and they have conducted thorough due diligence, he said. “We are confident that the authorities will also come to the same conclusion,” he added.

“Lastly, I want to express my gratitude to all of you for your continued hard work and dedication towards our mission of transforming education in India and around the world,” Raveendran wrote. “I understand that this news may have caused concern and I want to assure you that we remain steadfast in our commitment to our students and our vision.”