close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

EdTech startup Byju's seeks to reassure workers after office raid

More than 70 investors have invested in Byju's and they have conducted thorough due diligence, he said. "We are confident that the authorities will also come to the same conclusion," he added

Bloomberg
Byju Raveendran

Byju Raveendran (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 8:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Saritha Rai

Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, sought to reassure employees and partners after a weekend raid of the education company’s offices by the agency that investigates money laundering in the country.
 
Enforcement Directorate officials searched the Bengaluru-based startup’s offices and seized documents and digital data, the agency said in a Twitter post. The probe is happening under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, it said.
 
“Byju’s has taken all efforts to fully comply with all applicable foreign exchange laws and all our cross-border transactions have been duly vetted by both its professional advisors/counsel and advisors/counsel of the investment funds and other sophisticated counterparties,” Byju Raveendran, the startup’s founder and chief executive officer, wrote in a letter to employees. 
 
The investigations come at a time when the company, valued at $22 billion, is in talks with investors to raise funds to address a liquidity crunch. The firm had also been trying to appease creditors seeking restructuring of a $1.2 billion term loan after the once high-flying startup missed deadlines to file financial accounts for the year to March 31, last year.
 
Raveendran wrote that the company had made a number of overseas acquisitions as part of its growth strategy and had transferred funds abroad to pay for the deals. He added that all of the transactions had been made through regular banking channels with the appropriate documentation.
 

Also Read

Uflex down 25% in 1 wk on tax raid report, hits lowest level since May 2021

Uflex drops 4%, hits 52-wk low on report of Income-Tax raid at Noida office

Byju's allegedly buying contacts of children, threatening parents: NCPCR

Edtech major Byju's to raise $700 million in fresh funding round this month

Brought in Rs 28,000 cr FDI to India, says Byju Raveendran on ED raid

Airlines carried 9,593 more domestic fliers per day in April, shows data

HPCL, BPCL get new directors for their human resource department: Report

Sunlit Power to invest Rs 100 cr in battery production facility in 2 years

Overall job demand in IT sector falls 5% yearly in April, says report

Pernod Ricard India appoints Jean Touboul as MD with effect from May 1

More than 70 investors have invested in Byju’s and they have conducted thorough due diligence, he said. “We are confident that the authorities will also come to the same conclusion,” he added.
 
Byju Raveendran, a son of educators, founded his eponymous startup in 2015. The firm, whose parent company is formally known as Think & Learn Pvt, is the largest of a crop of startups that over the past decade have thrived on India’s growing mobile connections and foreign investments. 
 
“Lastly, I want to express my gratitude to all of you for your continued hard work and dedication towards our mission of transforming education in India and around the world,” Raveendran wrote. “I understand that this news may have caused concern and I want to assure you that we remain steadfast in our commitment to our students and our vision.”
Topics : Byju Raveendran Enforcement Directorate Byju's raid EdTech

First Published: May 01 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Airlines carried 9,593 more domestic fliers per day in April, shows data

aviation
2 min read

HPCL, BPCL get new directors for their human resource department: Report

ONGC to takeover HPCL
2 min read
Premium

Improving profitability, lower debt to give strength to UltraTech Cement

Ultratech cements
3 min read

Sunlit Power to invest Rs 100 cr in battery production facility in 2 years

ev battery cells
2 min read

Overall job demand in IT sector falls 5% yearly in April, says report

jobs, employement
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited receives the status of Navratna from Centre

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
2 min read

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal presses on with plan to raise oil, zinc output

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta
5 min read

Maruti Suzuki India's sales jump 6.5% in April, exports drop by 8%

Maruti Jimny, Auto Expo 2023
2 min read

Tata Motors domestic sales fall 4% in April, passenger vehicle sales up 13%

tata, tata group
2 min read
Premium

FAME subsidy saga: Ola to repay customers for separately billed chargers

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon