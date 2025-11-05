Ultrahuman to relaunch in India with more products soon: CEO Mohit Kumar

Health and fitness devices maker Ultrahuman will relaunch its advanced blood testing service in India soon, with a more favourable cost structure, founder and chief executive officer Mohit Kumar said, adding that countries such as China and Australia are also on the company's product launch map.

The company recently launched a home health device that monitors environmental markers that affect health, as well as Blood Vision, an advanced blood testing service that helps users understand and interpret their blood markers in the context of lifestyle factors and longevity.

The blood testing service, launched in the US in August this year,