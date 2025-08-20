Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UltraTech Cement to sell up to 6.5% stake in unit India Cements

The company, which took control of India Cements in July last year, said the sale was to comply with "applicable laws"

UltraTech

UltraTech owns an 81.5 per cent stake in India Cements, exchange data as of June-end showed, with the rest held by public shareholders.

Reuters
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UltraTech Cement said on Wednesday it will offload a stake of up to 6.5 per cent in its unit India Cements, valued at 7.45 billion rupees ($85.6 million) according to Reuters calculations, via open market transactions. 
India Cements' stock ended 0.8 per cent lower at ₹370.25. 
Shares of UltraTech, India's largest cement maker, ended flat at 12,874 rupees. 
The company, which took control of India Cements in July last year, said the sale was to comply with "applicable laws". 
India's market regulator mandates that controlling shareholders, called promoters in India, can only hold a stake of up to 75 per cent. 
 
UltraTech owns an 81.5 per cent stake in India Cements, exchange data as of June-end showed, with the rest held by public shareholders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

