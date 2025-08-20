Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 02:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Welspun One to invest ₹2,150 cr for warehouses across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

Welspun One to invest ₹2,150 cr for warehouses across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

Welspun One Logistics Parks expands Karnataka and Tamil Nadu portfolio to 260 acres with Rs 2,150 crore investment, targeting 6 msf development in high-potential corridors

Welspun One Logistics Parks

Welspun One said its strategy is to enter early into high-potential logistics corridors (Photo: Company Website)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP), an asset developer and fund manager focused on warehousing and industrial real estate, has committed an investment of ₹2,150 crore across its 260 acres of land bank in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
 
The company announced the acquisition of two land parcels spanning a combined 107 acres in Karnataka on Wednesday (20 August). This includes 51 acres in Hoskote and 56 acres in Devanahalli. With these additions, the regional land bank has grown to more than 260 acres across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, representing a development potential of 6 million square feet (msf).
 
Early entry into logistics hubs
 
 
Welspun One said its strategy is to enter early into high-potential logistics corridors, long before they become mainstream. In East Bengaluru’s Hoskote cluster, the company has acquired 51 acres for its Proxima category park, a grade-A warehousing facility designed to serve 3PLs, FMCG, and retail players. The land parcel has a development potential of 1 msf.
 
The Hoskote-Soukya cluster currently houses more than 7 msf of grade-A warehousing stock, with an estimated shortfall of 1.6 msf by FY26–27, indicating sustained occupier demand.

Also Read

Welspun Group

Welspun Living to launch large-scale skilling programme for textile sector

Welspun Group

Welspun Corp Q4 net profit surges 143% to ₹699 crore on lower costs

Welspun Group

Welspun to enter pipe segment with Sintex, eyes 5% market share in 7 years

Welspun corporate office building is pictured in Mumbai

Welspun Corp secures new orders worth Rs 2,400 crore in US market

Welspun One

Welspun One launches Rs 1K cr co-investment programme to expand portfolio

 
The second acquisition, 56 acres in Devanahalli, will be part of the company’s upcoming Proxima Plus category, a premium warehousing development, with a development potential of 1.25 msf. The Yelahanka-Devanahalli cluster is projected to face a grade-A warehousing demand-supply gap of 2.4 msf by FY29.
 
Strategic vision for growth
 
Balkrishan Goenka, chairperson of Welspun Group, said, “Welspun One’s momentum in the South underscores our Group’s larger vision, to build long-term, future-facing businesses that power India’s infrastructure story. The Bengaluru market in particular holds immense promise, and these investments demonstrate our conviction and capability. As a Group, we’re proud to back businesses that drive innovation, create employment, and add real economic value to the regions we serve.”
 
The company noted that these developments are aligned with its broader ambition of building a 20–25 msf portfolio with $2.5 billion of assets under management (AUM) by 2028, with South India expected to play a pivotal role. Its current AUM is over $1 billion.
 
Meanwhile, the portfolio spans 19 msf of net usable area, partly built, partly delivered, and partly under construction.

More From This Section

Vedanta

NCLT defers hearing on Vedanta demerger after govt flags irregularities

Warehouse, Gati Warehouse, Warehouses, storage facility

Welspun One acquires 107 acres in Karnataka for warehousing projects

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Need to move from store-based to unified entity licensing: Reliance Retail

Coforge

Coforge edges past rivals in a hotly contested mid-tier IT services marketpremium

Tata Motors

Tata Motors returns to South African car market after six-year absence

Topics : Welspun warehouse warehouses in India Tamil Nadu Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon