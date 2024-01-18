Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Under attack from courts, Meta tightens monitoring of teens online usage

As part of the announcement, Meta said that they are bringing parental supervision to Messenger, so that parents can see how teens spend their time and who they interact with

Meta

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta today announced new features to support teens and families in managing and monitoring the time they spend on apps.

Meta announced these features as it came under attack after unredacted documents revealed that the social media company not only intentionally marketed its messaging platform to children but was also aware of the volume of inappropriate and sexually explicit content being shared with children, said a TechCrunch report.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As part of the announcement, Meta said that they are bringing parental supervision to Messenger, so that parents can see how teens spend their time and who they interact with.

“We’re also introducing new tools to limit unwanted interactions in Instagram Direct Messages (DM) and Messenger, launching Quiet Mode on Instagram globally, nudging teens to set time limits on Facebook and giving parents even more ways to supervise their teens on Instagram,” said the company in a statement.

Meta also announced the launch of night-time nudges that will show up when teens have spent more than 10 minutes on Instagram in places like Reels or Direct Messages late at night. “They’ll remind teens that it’s late, and encourage them to close the app,” said the company.

Last year, Meta made parental supervision tools available globally on Facebook, in addition to Instagram, Messenger, and Horizon Worlds. Parents can access Facebook supervision via Settings to see insights like time spent, schedule breaks for their teens, and access resources on managing their teens’ time online.

Also Read

Meta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how

Now you can post videos with text captions on Instagram Notes: How it works

Soon, Instagram to let users add polls in comments under their posts

Instagram testing personalised options for responding to Notes: Details

Meta to discontinue cross-app chats between Instagram and Facebook: Details

HDFC Bank's ADR premium evaporates as FPIs turn bearish; stock falls

Akasa Air orders 150 B737 Max aircraft to boost its expansion plans

Multiple headwinds ahead for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

Passenger assaulting pilot unacceptable, says IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers

ICICI Prudential offers 100% refund in pension plan at any stage of policy

Topics : Facebook Cyberattacks Instagram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon