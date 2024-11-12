Unicommerce to acquire e-commerce technology platform Shipway

E-commerce enablement SaaS platform Unicommerce has announced the acquisition of Shipway, a Gurugram-based e-commerce technology platform. In the first tranche of the deal, Unicommerce is acquiring a 42.76 per cent stake in Shipway for a cash consideration of Rs 68.4 crore. The company will acquire the remaining stake within a year through a merger or stock swap by issuing equity shares to complete the 100 per cent acquisition.
The acquisition will expand Unicommerce’s product suite to include solutions for courier aggregation, shipping automation, and returns reduction. It will also enable Unicommerce to offer an integrated marketing platform with artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled, automated solutions. These will allow brands and retailers to target buyers with personalised, segmented, and wide-reach marketing campaigns to boost conversions. With this acquisition, Unicommerce will provide technology solutions covering the entire e-commerce journey, including pre-purchase and post-purchase segments.
Unicommerce’s current product suite focuses on technology solutions for e-commerce warehousing and order management, enabling businesses to manage inventory across multiple locations efficiently, minimise fulfilment costs, process orders for online and offline channels, manage returns, and generate invoices. Additionally, the company offers technology to track shipments and reconcile order payments from various sales channels.
The complementary solutions offered by Shipway will enable Unicommerce to introduce courier aggregation and shipping automation services to its customers. The integrated product suite will ensure a seamless transition from order processing to shipment and beyond. Furthermore, tools to reduce returns—a critical efficiency factor for online businesses—will enhance the offering.
Kapil Makhija, managing director and chief executive officer of Unicommerce eSolutions Limited, said Shipway has built a strong and well-recognised business over the years, serving its customers with focus and clarity. “Our collective product suite of software solutions from Unicommerce and Shipway will be transformative, offering an unparalleled, one-stop, seamless solution to simplify e-commerce for businesses in India, including and beyond our 6,500 customers,” Makhija said.
Shipway co-founders Gaurav Gupta and Vikas Garg added that Unicommerce has established a dynamic technology ecosystem and a robust, profitable, fast-growing business. “Together, our products will comprehensively serve the growing technology needs of e-commerce businesses,” they said.
In a further enhancement of its capabilities, Unicommerce will now provide solutions for the pre-purchase segment of the e-commerce journey. Shipway’s “ConvertWay” solution will enable brands and retailers to deploy SMS and WhatsApp marketing tools with AI-enabled features, pre-purchase and post-purchase chatbots, and other tools to enhance customer engagement.
As part of the acquisition, the Shipway team will continue to grow the Shipway and ConvertWay businesses.
The acquisition is expected to significantly expand Unicommerce’s market opportunity, allowing it to offer its existing technology solutions to nearly 3,000 global and Indian clients of Shipway, which include brands such as Durex, Lenskart, Juicy Chemistry, Tresmode, Dot & Key, Amante, Libas, Sleepy Owl, and Sennheiser. Similarly, the nearly 3,550 clients of Unicommerce will benefit from Shipway’s software solutions. The combined customer base of 6,500 e-commerce businesses, along with Unicommerce’s 260 technology and partner integrations, will enable the unified software suite to become an integral part of the e-commerce supply chain.