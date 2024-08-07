Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO subscribed 12.22 times on Day 2 of share sale

The IPO received bids for 17,20,68,750 shares against 1,40,84,681 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE

Unicommerce

Unicommerce eSolutions on Monday said it has garnered over Rs 124 crore from anchor investors. | Photo: X(@Unicommerce)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of SoftBank-backed Unicommerce eSolutions got subscribed 12.22 times on Wednesday, the second day of subscription.
The IPO received bids for 17,20,68,750 shares against 1,40,84,681 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 35.54 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 19.50 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part received 80 per cent subscription.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Unicommerce eSolutions got fully subscribed within hours of opening for subscription on Tuesday.
The issue, with a price band of Rs 102-108 a share, is open for public subscription from August 6-8.
Unicommerce eSolutions on Monday said it has garnered over Rs 124 crore from anchor investors.

More From This Section

Indian companies dismiss global worries to push ahead with IPO listings

Ola Electric's IPO subscribed 4.3 times; Akums Drugs shares gain 17%

FirstCry's parent Brainbees Solutions IPO subscribed 11% on Day 1 of offer

Ola IPO waits to cross the line ; FirstCry's anchor book sets off

Bajaj Housing Finance, four others get Sebi's approval to go public

The issue is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2.56 crore equity shares valued at Rs 276.6 crore at the upper end of the price band. Therefore, the entire proceed will go to the selling shareholders.
Under the OFS, SB Investment Holdings (UK) Ltd, an affiliate of Japan's SoftBank, will offload 1.61 crore shares, and promoter AceVector Limited (formerly known as Snapdeal Limited) will sell up to 94.38 lakh shares.
Founded in 2012, the company's suite of SaaS solutions enables end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, marketplaces, and logistics service providers.
It serves a large and growing base of clients in India, including Lenskart, Fabindia, Zivame, TCNS, Mamaearth, Emami, Sugar, BoAt, Portronics, Pharmeasy, Cello, Urban Company, Mensa, Shiprocket and Xpressbees.
IIFL Securities and CLSA India are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
Shares of the company will be listed on BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SoftBank-backed Unicommerce sets IPO price band at Rs 102-108 per share

Unicommerce records 16% growth in order volume during mid-year online sales

Sebi approves IPO plans of FirstCry, SoftBank-backed Unicommerce eSolutions

IPO-bound Unicommerce expanding oversees ops by client acquisitions

NatWest Group expands its footprint in Bengaluru with 370k sq ft office

Topics : Unicommerce IPOs initial public offerings IPOs Initial coin offering

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon