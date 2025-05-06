Union Bank of India admits lapses in book purchase, says probe underway

State-run Union Bank of India on Tuesday acknowledged lapses in the procurement of the book India@100, authored by former chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, and said it was examining the matter.

In a stock exchange notification, the bank said the incident does not have any material impact on the bank’s operations or financials at this stage.

Last week, the central government terminated Subramanian’s services as executive director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), six months ahead of the end of his three-year tenure. The IMF said the termination of Subramanian’s services was a decision taken by the Indian government.

