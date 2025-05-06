Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 09:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Union Bank of India admits lapses in book purchase, says probe underway

Union Bank of India admits lapses in book purchase, says probe underway

Union Bank of India has acknowledged lapses in procuring India@100 by K V Subramanian, prompting an internal probe, though it says no material financial impact has emerged

Union Bank
Premium

In a stock exchange notification, the lender further stated that the incident does not have any material impact on the bank’s operations or financials at this stage. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhijit LeleRuchika Chitravanshi Mumbai/Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-run Union Bank of India on Tuesday acknowledged lapses in the procurement of the book India@100, authored by former chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, and said it was examining the matter.
 
In a stock exchange notification, the bank said the incident does not have any material impact on the bank’s operations or financials at this stage.
 
Last week, the central government terminated Subramanian’s services as executive director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), six months ahead of the end of his three-year tenure. The IMF said the termination of Subramanian’s services was a decision taken by the Indian government.
 
Sources
Topics : Union Bank of India robbery investigation Banks

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon