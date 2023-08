Japanese apparel retailer UNIQLO is planning to open two stores in Mumbai as part of the next phase of offline expansion in India, even as it is witnessing 15 per cent of its sales in the country via the online platform.

“Besides expanding our brick-and-mortar stores, we are aiming to maintain the online store portion at the same level. This, of course, differs month-on-month, based on seasonality and store openings,” UNIQLO India CEO Tomohiko Sei told Business Standard in an interview here.