close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US-based Invesco further slashes Swiggy's valuation to $5.5 billion

The revised valuation represents a massive 49% decrease from the $10.7 billion valuation

IANS New Delhi
Swiggy

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US-based investment company Invesco has further slashed online food delivery platform Swiggy's valuation in its holding to about $5.5 billion.

According to regulatory filings with the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Invesco valued Swiggy's shares at $3,305 (as of January 31, 2023) -- down from $4,759 in October 2022.

In October last year, Invesco had already reduced the valuation of its holding in Swiggy to about $8 billion.

Swiggy had reached a $10.7 billion valuation in a round led by Invesco in January last year.

The revised valuation represents a massive 49 per cent decrease from the $10.7 billion valuation. The valuation cut in Swiggy was first reported by TechCrunch.

Swiggy has been preparing to launch its initial public offering (IPO).

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

Food delivery apps taking action on rising stress among delivery staff

US investment firm Invesco slashes Swiggy valuation to $5.5 billion

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

Govt bailout of Go First unlikely unless engine issue resolved: Dy Minister

Air India pilots get more time to accept revised compensation structure

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Mukesh Ambani's RIL has stock analysts most bullish in seven years

Adani Ports to pay $130 mn of debt early, $413 mn debt tendered for payment

The company is yet to make its FY23 numbers public. It clocked a 2.2-times growth in its gross merchandise revenue (GMV) to reach Rs 5,705 crore in FY22.

However, its losses doubled to Rs 3,629 crore in FY22 compared to Rs 1,617 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Total expenses went up 131 per cent to Rs 9,574.5 crore in FY22, according to its annual financial statement.

The online food delivery platform Swiggy last week said it disbursed more than Rs 31 crore in claim amounts to its delivery partners in the fiscal year 2022-2023.

The platform has nearly three lakh delivery partners across more than 500 cities.

In March, Swiggy sold its Cloud Kitchen business to Kitchens@, a leading player in the rapidly growing cloud kitchen industry, for an undisclosed sum, as the growth rate for food delivery slows down.

--IANS

na/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Swiggy Invesco valuation

First Published: May 09 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

US-based Invesco further slashes Swiggy's valuation to $5.5 billion

Swiggy
2 min read

Govt bailout of Go First unlikely unless engine issue resolved: Dy Minister

Go First
2 min read

Air India pilots get more time to accept revised compensation structure

Air India, aircraft, flights
3 min read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Mukesh Ambani's RIL has stock analysts most bullish in seven years

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-owned ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read
Premium

Five years on, Sterlite Copper plant closure haunts Thoothukudi

Sterlite Copper Plant
6 min read

General Atlantic to deploy up to $1 bn in new investments in India

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Greenply Industries to enter into a joint venture agreement with Samet BV

handshake, merger, alliance
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon