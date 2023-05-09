Adani Ports to pay $130 mn of debt early, $413 mn debt tendered for payment

(Reuters) - India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, a group company of the beleaguered Adani Group, said on Tuesday that it would pay $130 million of its debt early, after nearly $413 million worth of debt has been tendered for early payment.

Adani Ports had floated a tender of up to $130 million of 3.375% 2024 maturity dollar-denominated bonds late last month, as it seeks to boost investor confidence after the group's shares were pummelled earlier this year by a U.S. short-seller's report.

Led by billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, the group's seven-listed stocks have lost about $114 billion in market value since a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The group denied all allegations.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Also Read Adani Ports ends FY23 with 9% growth, largest port cargo volume ever Israel's former envoy to India appointed chairman of Adani's Haifa port India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No 30 among the top rich Adani Group enters Sri Lanka's port industry as the first Indian operator Adani Group to repay up to $790 mn share-backed loans by March: Reports Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes JP Morgan ordered to pay Frank founder Javice's lawyers while they sue her Oyo may log positive Ebitda of $50-55 million this FY, says Moody's NCLT sends notice to SpiceJet on lessor's insolvency plea, seeks reply Three entities of SAIL supply special desired grade steel for Central Vista