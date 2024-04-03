Sensex (    %)
                             
Vedanta Aluminium expands alumina capacity to 3.5 MT at Lanjigarh unit

The alumina refining capacity earlier was 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), the company said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Vedanta Aluminium on Wednesday said it has expanded its annual alumina refining capacity to 3.5 million tonnes at its Lanjigarh unit in Odisha.
The alumina refining capacity earlier was 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), the company said in a statement.
It plans to further increase alumina refining capacity to 5 MTPA, besides increasing aluminium production capacity to 3 MTPA from 2.37 MTPA at present, the Vedanta Group company said.
Vedanta Aluminium CEO John Slaven said: "We expanded the capacity, which strengthens our raw material security and reduces costs for our Jharsuguda and BALCO aluminium smelters. It is a significant step towards 100 per cent vertical integration and strongly positions us for sustainable growth within the global aluminium market".

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

