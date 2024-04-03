PFC pays highest-ever interim dividend of Rs 2,033 crore to govt for FY24

State-owned PFC on Wednesday said it has paid a total dividend of Rs 2,033 crore to the government for the financial year 2023-24.

The company has paid the dividend in three instalments of Rs 554 crore, Rs 832 crore and Rs 647 crore, it said in a statement.

"PFC pays the highest-ever interim dividend of Rs 2,033 crore to the Government of India for the FY24. The interim dividend RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) intimation advice was presented to RK Singh, Minister Power, New & Renewable Energy...by CMD Parminder Chopra," it noted.

PFC has so far paid interim dividend amounting to Rs 3,630 crore to its shareholders for the financial year 2023-24, the highest-ever interim dividend paid by the company, the statement said.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is a leading non-banking financial corporation under the Ministry of Power.