Vedanta board to meet on Oct 8; consider, approve 4th interim dividend

During 2023-24 in total, Vedanta had declared a total interim dividend of Rs 29.5 per share, amounting to Rs 10,966 crore for shareholders

Vedanta | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Mining major Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said its board will meet on October 8 to consider and approve the fourth interim dividend for 2024-25.
The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the fourth dividend, if declared, is being fixed as October 16, 2024, the mining conglomerate said in an exchange filing. So far, the Anil Agarwal-led entity has approved a total dividend of Rs 13,474 crore for 2024-25.
On September 2, the company's board approved the third interim dividend of Rs 20 per share for the current financial year, taking the total dividend payout for FY'25 to Rs 13,474 crore.
 
Vedanta fixed September 10 as the date for the purpose of payment of dividend.
Earlier, the board on July 26 had approved the second interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for 2024-25 amounting to Rs 1,564 crore. On May 16, the company had approved the first interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for FY'25 amounting to Rs 4,089 crore.
During 2023-24 in total, Vedanta had declared a total interim dividend of Rs 29.5 per share, amounting to Rs 10,966 crore for shareholders.
Vedanta Resources, the parent firm of Vedanta Ltd, does not foresee a rollover of its loans and plans to deleverage as much as USD 3 billion debt over the next three years.

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

