Centre seeks CM Stalin's intervention to resolve ongoing Samsung strike

On the 17th day of the strike, the company also urged its workers to return to work, expressing its willingness to talk directly with the employees and not with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin (File Photo)

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

The central government on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to intervene for an "early and amicable resolution" to the ongoing workers' strike at the Sriperumbudur plant of Samsung Electronics.

A source said that union labour and employment minister Mansukh Mandaviya has written to Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin seeking his intervention in the matter to maintain a positive manufacturing sector ecosystem. He also assured full support from the ministry to help the state in resolving the matter efficiently.
On the 17th day of the strike, the company also urged its workers to return to work, expressing its willingness to talk directly with the employees and not with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). According to sources, one of the major bottlenecks in the discussions is the fact that Samsung India Workers' Union (SIWU) president E Muthukumar is a veteran CITU leader and not an employee of the company.
 

"We are committed to resolving all issues, including wages, benefits, and working conditions, by negotiating with our workers directly, and we urge them to return to work at the earliest," a company statement said.

"At Samsung India, the welfare of our employees is our top priority. The average monthly salary of our full-time manufacturing workers at the Chennai plant is 1.8 times the average salary of similar workers employed at other companies in the region. Our workers are also eligible for overtime pay and other allowances, and we provide a workplace environment that ensures the highest standards of health, safety, and welfare, including free shuttle bus services and meals," it added.

In addition, it stated that the majority of workers in its Chennai unit are full-time employees, which is probably the highest level compared with other manufacturers in the region.

"Moreover, the average tenure of our manufacturing workforce is more than 10 years, which underscores the satisfaction our workers have in working for the company," it added.

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

