Vedanta produces record aluminium and high refined metal in FY23

Mining major Vedanta Ltd on Monday said its aluminium and high refined metal production touched record levels in the last financial year.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it posted "highest ever" aluminium production at 22.91 lakh tonnes during 2022-23, marginally up from 22.68 lakh tonnes in the preceding fiscal.

Its high refined metal production rose 7 per cent to 10.32 lakh tonnes in the last fiscal. The company had produced 9.67 lakh tonnes of saleable metals, which include refined zinc, refined lead and silver integrated, in 2021-22.

The company termed the refined metal production as "historic high" in the last financial year.

The production of zinc from international business rose 22 per cent year-on-year to 2.73 lakh tonnes.

In the oil & gas business, the company's average gross operated production across assets was at 1,42,615 boepd (barrels of oil equivalent per day).

"Production from the Rajasthan block was at 1,19,888 boepd and from the offshore assets was at a combined 22,579 boepd.

"The natural decline has been partially offset by infill wells brought online across all assets," it said.

Vedanta Ltd is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is a leading natural resources company.