close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IPO-bound Cyient rejigs top leadership, appoints Karthik Natarajan as CEO

IPO-bound IT company Cyient has rejigged top management roles with the elevation of its managing director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu to the position of executive vice-chairman and MD

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Cyient

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 9:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IPO-bound IT company Cyient has rejigged top management roles with the elevation of its managing director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu to the position of executive vice-chairman and MD.

The company has elevated executive director (ED) and Chief Operating Officer Karthik Natarajan as ED and CEO.

"With immediate effect, Cyient's board of directors has appointed Krishna Bodanapu as Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Cyient Limited. Karthikeyan (Karthik) Natarajan has been appointed as CEO and continues to be Executive Director of Cyient Limited," the company said in a statement.

The board of directors of Cyient Limited had approved the reorganization of the company into two separate operating entities to foster their individual growth momentum.

Subsequently, a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) was filed to take the Design Led Manufacturing (Cyient DLM) business through an Initial Public Offer (IPO) with the Indian market regulator.

Cyient has appointed President and Global Head Aerospace, Rail & Communications Prabhakar Atla as the CFO-designate, keeping in mind the upcoming retirement of CFO Ajay Aggarwalon on April 20.

Also Read

Cyient reports 37% surge in Q3 revenue on back of slew of acquisitions

71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?

Sebi rejigs committee on commodity derivatives, panel to have 16 members

Nomura hires ICICI Securities' Natarajan to head India ECM business: Report

Nomura hires ICICI banker Mahesh Natarajan to head India ECM biz: Report

CCI approves demerger of FMCG biz of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods

Mahindra Finance assets grow 27% in FY23 on strong credit offtake

Tata Steel subsidiary Tinplate Company set for Rs 2,000 crore expansion

Adani Ports & SEZ completes Rs 1,485 cr acquisition of Karaikal Port

At 23,926 units, Ashok Leyland reports 19% rise in sales in March 2023

Atla will take over the role of CFO on that date and report to the CEO.

The company has appointed Antony Montalbano as the CEO of Cyient DLM. The CEOs of Cyient Limited and Cyient DLM will report to Krishna Bodanapu, the statement said.

Topics : IPO | cyient

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Vedanta produces record aluminium and high refined metal in FY23

Vedanta
2 min read

GHCL completes demerger of its spinning business into GHCL Textiles

GHCL
1 min read

IPO-bound Cyient rejigs top leadership, appoints Karthik Natarajan as CEO

Cyient
2 min read

CCI approves demerger of FMCG biz of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods

Haldiram, Haldiram snacks
2 min read

Mahindra Finance assets grow 27% in FY23 on strong credit offtake

Mahindra Finance
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

RCap auction postponed to April 11 even as Torrent pursues litigation

Reliance Capital
3 min read

Jefferies assigns Rs 134-224 per share for Jio Financial Services

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Nestle to Tata, big FMCG firms race to acquire maker of Ching's Secret

The Centre’s net borrowing target for FY23 is Rs 11.58 trillion and gross borrowing target is Rs 14.95 trillion.
2 min read
Premium

India not prepared for full force of artificial intelligence adoption

Chart
4 min read

Shortage of electronic parts may affect production in FY24: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon