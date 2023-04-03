CCI approves demerger of FMCG biz of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods



According to a report by the Press Information Bureau, the existing shareholders of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods have acquired a 56 per cent and a 44 per cent stake, respectively, in Haldiram Snacks Food. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the demerger of the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) business of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods into Haldiram Snacks Food.



Haldiram Snacks Private Limited (HSPL/Haldiram Snacks) is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of packaged food products in India such as snacks, namkeen, sweets, ready-to-eat / pre-mix food, frozen food, biscuits, non-carbonated ready-to-drink beverages, pasta, etc. Headquartered in Delhi, HSPL’s operations are primarily run by Mr. Manohar Agarwal and Mr. Madhu Sudan Agarwal (Delhi Family). In November 2022, CNBCTV18 reported that HFIPL and HSPL decided to merge their operations to create a snacking behemoth.



Haldiram Snacks Food Private Limited (HSFPL/ Haldiram Snacks Food) is a newly incorporated entity that currently does not have any business operations. The report also mentions that post the proposed transaction, HSFPL, the new entity will undertake the FMCG Business that is currently managed by HFIPL and HSPL, respectively. Meanwhile, Haldiram Foods International Private Limited (HFIPL/ Haldiram Foods) is also engaged in similar operations as that of HSPL. Headquartered in Nagpur, HFIPL’s operations are primarily run by Mr. Kamalkumar Shivkisan Agrawal (Nagpur Family).

Also Read LIVE: CCI approves demerger of FMCG business of Haldiram Snacks and Foods Rural demand for FMCG dips 17% in Nov as post-festive consumption slows Google may face a third CCI fine in less than a month. Now for Android TV FMCG companies may see price hike-led revenue growth In July-September Shipping Corporation soars 10% on govt's approval to demerger plan Mahindra Finance assets grow 27% in FY23 on strong credit offtake Tata Steel subsidiary Tinplate Company set for Rs 2,000 crore expansion Adani Ports & SEZ completes Rs 1,485 cr acquisition of Karaikal Port At 23,926 units, Ashok Leyland reports 19% rise in sales in March 2023 Marico's consolidated revenue grew in low single digits in Jan-Mar quarter

The FMCG business will collectively comprise the FMCG business currently undertaken by HSPL and HFIPL and their respective subsidiaries/affiliates.