Tata Steel subsidiary Tinplate Company set for Rs 2,000 crore expansion

TCIL's current capacity is 415,000 tonnes; first phase of expansion, which involves an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, would add another 300,000 tonnes

BS Reporter Kolkata
Tinplate, Steel Companies

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 8:55 PM IST
Tinplate Company of India Limited (TCIL), a Tata Steel subsidiary, kicked off a Rs 2,000 crore expansion project on Monday with Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, performing the groundbreaking ceremony.
TCIL’s current capacity is 415,000 tonnes and the first phase of expansion, which involves an investment of around Rs 2,000 crore, would add another 300,000 tonnes, taking the total capacity to 715,000 tonnes by 2026.

According to a company statement, the upcoming facilities would have state-of-the art technology and higher levels of automation to cater to domestic and export markets, minimise man-machine interface, enhance safety aspects and designed to meet the EU environmental norms.
R N Murthy, managing director, TCIL, said the expansion was a significant milestone in the company's growth and commitment to the state. “We are committed to partnering with the Jharkhand government and local communities to promote economic and social development of the region."

Present on the occasion were Champia Soren, state transport Minister, Banna Gupta, state health minister, senior government officials, T V Narendran, CEO and managing director, Tata Steel, among others.
Having completed 100 years in 2020, TCIL had embarked on its next journey towards sustainability and growth, the company said.

Last Updated:

Topics : Tinplate Company of India | Investment | Tata Steel

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

