Home / Companies / News / Vedanta raises Rs 2,600 crore through non-convertible debentures

Vedanta raises Rs 2,600 crore through non-convertible debentures

Vedanta has allotted 54,000 rupee-denominated unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 540 crores

Vedanta

On February 11, the company's committee of directors had approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mining major Vedanta on Thursday said it has raised Rs 2,600 crore through issuance of non convertible debentures.

In a filing on BSE, Vedanta said the committee of directors of the company has approved the allotment of 2,06,000 rupee-denominated unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 2,060 crore (Series 1 debentures). 

Besides, it has allotted 54,000 rupee-denominated unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 540 crores (series 2 debentures), Vedanta said.

 

On February 11, the company's committee of directors had approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

