Burman family acquires control, becomes promoter of Religare Enterprises

Burman family acquires control, becomes promoter of Religare Enterprises

The Burman Group will work with Religare Enterprises' leadership and board to reinforce its strategic direction and enhance long-term value creation

Religare

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

The Burman family today acquired control of Delhi-based financial services firm Religare Enterprises and were designated as its promoters. "We are grateful to our regulators, shareholders, and other stakeholders for their trust and confidence," the Burman family said in a statement.
 
"Our immediate priority is to instil stability, strengthen governance, and drive sustainable growth at the company. Governance, trust, and integrity will remain at the core of our vision as we steer Religare Enterprises towards a future defined by resilience and stakeholder value maximisation," the statement quoting the Burman Group's spokesperson said.
 
The Burman Group will work with Religare Enterprises' leadership and board to reinforce its strategic direction and enhance long-term value creation. "We have always invested in businesses with strong fundamentals and high growth potential, and we will apply the same disciplined approach to Religare Enterprises with the highest levels of governance. This was the intent with which we launched our open offer for control, and we remain committed to that," a spokesperson of the Burman Group said. The family acquired around 25.2 per cent stake in Religare. It received a tepid response in the open offer.
 

Topics : Amit Burman Religare Religare Enterprises

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

