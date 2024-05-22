Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vedanta seeks shareholders' approval for Rs 8,500 crore fundraise

The e-voting for postal ballot will start at 9 am on Thursday and will end at 5 pm on June 21, the filing said

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading natural resources companies spanning across countries like India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia and UAE. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mining billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd has sought shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore through issuance of securities.
"We hereby submit a copy of Postal Ballot Notice....seeking approval of the Members of the company in respect of...issuance of securities up to Rs 8,500 crore," the company said in a filing on the BSE.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The e-voting for postal ballot will start at 9 am on Thursday and will end at 5 pm on June 21, the filing said.
 
The company's board had earlier approved raising funds via instruments like American depository receipts, global depository receipts and foreign currency convertible bonds.
Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading natural resources companies spanning across countries like India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia and UAE.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vedanta Fundraising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVERealme GT 6T India Launch TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon