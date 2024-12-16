Vedanta to pay $392 million interim dividend to trim parent's debt pile

By Preeti Soni
Indian tycoon Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd. will pay Rs 3,320 crore ($392 million) in interim dividend, aiding efforts to reduce debt at its London-listed parent.
Vedanta’s board approved a payout of Rs 8.5 a share, according to an after-market filing to stock exchanges Monday. With the latest offer, the company’s dividends have reached to about Rs 17,000 crore for the financial year through March 2025, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The Mumbai-based miner reported its highest earnings in nine quarters for the three months ended September, driven by an increase in prices of metals. Growing earnings bode well for the group’s expansion plans ranging from zinc to aluminum businesses. They also ease debt repayment concerns at the parent Vedanta Resources Ltd.
The London-based parent has cut its debt by more than $4 billion in the past two years, and aims to repay $3 billion more over the next three years.
Shares of Vedanta Ltd. ended 1.2 per cent lower before the announcement in Mumbai, sliding from their record close last week.