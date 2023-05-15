close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Apax Funds buys $450 mn minority stake in travel tech company IBS Software

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close end of Q2 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed, the release said

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
funds

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 6:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global travel and logistics SaaS company IBS Software on Monday said Apax Funds will buy a minority stake in the company for USD 450 million.

Post the latest transaction, IBS Software's Founder and Executive Chairman V K Mathews will remain the majority shareholder.

"Funds advised by Apax Partners LLP (Apax) announced today that they have reached a definitive agreement to invest approximately USD 450 million to acquire a significant minority stake in IBS Software, a leading provider of modern Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to the global travel and logistics industry, from Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager," a company press release here said.

Founded in 1997 in Thiruvananthapuram, IBS Software provides SaaS solutions that power operations in aviation, tour and cruise, hospitality and logistics companies across the globe, with a team of 4,000 professionals.

Apax Partners LLP is a leading global private equity advisory firm, which for 50 years has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of more than USD 65 billion. Apax Funds invests in Internet/Consumer, Tech, Services, and Healthcare companies.

"This investment is an endorsement of our strategy and our commitment and contribution to the industry, and we have a shared vision with Apax for the future of the business," IBS Software Chairman Mathews said.

Also Read

Apax Funds to buy stake in travel tech firm IBS Software from Blackstone

Blackstone sells stake worth $450 mn in SaaS firm IBS Software to Apax

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

Apax Partner plans to sell Shriram Capital stake to raise Rs 2,250 crore

IBS Software acquires Accenture Freight & Logistics team for unknown sum

'Business as usual' for Sequoia's early-stage bets amid startup headwinds

Outgoing Puma India chief Abhishek Ganguly's new venture raises Rs 430 cr

With Go First gone, rivals Air India, IndiGo, others ramp up flights

Coal India to phase out mining equipment imports that costs Rs 4,500 cr

Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio inks partnership with Google Cloud's RaMP

Thanking Blackstone for helping them create "real value and a true partnership", Anand Krishnan, CEO, IBS Software said, "Apax has deep experience in partnering with leading SaaS providers and will be a strategic partner for IBS Software as we embark on a new phase of growth."

Speaking about the "tremendous growth potential" from the deal, Jason Wright, Partner, Apax, said, "We look forward to leveraging our software experience to help IBS Software become a world leader in travel and logistics software."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close end of Q2 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed, the release said.

J P Morgan is acting as financial advisor to IBS Software and Blackstone, Drew & Napier LLC is acting as legal counsel to IBS Software, and Simpson Thacher& Bartlett LLP is acting as legal counsel to Blackstone.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal counsel and Jefferies LLC is acting as financial advisor to Apax, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Apax Partners IBS Software Technology

First Published: May 15 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 net profit up 59% at Rs 338 cr, deposits up 12%

Karur Vysya Bank
3 min read
Premium

'Business as usual' for Sequoia's early-stage bets amid startup headwinds

Photo: Reuters
5 min read

Outgoing Puma India chief Abhishek Ganguly's new venture raises Rs 430 cr

Abhishek Ganguly
2 min read

With Go First gone, rivals Air India, IndiGo, others ramp up flights

Go First
2 min read

Coal India to phase out mining equipment imports that costs Rs 4,500 cr

coal, fossil fuel
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Lobbying by lessors, faulty Pratt & Whitney engines hurt India: Go First

Go First
5 min read
Premium

Vedanta's record dividend to parent strains company's balance sheet

Vedanta
4 min read

Allegations that we have been investigating Adani since 2016 baseless: Sebi

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

SC defers hearing of Adani-Hindenburg case; extension to Sebi yet uncertain

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

Chart
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon