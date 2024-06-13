Vi board approves Rs 2,458-cr fundraising via share sale to Nokia, Ericsson

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has decided to offer a Rs 2,458 crore worth of stake in the financially beleaguered telecom operator to long-term vendors Nokia and Ericsson in a bid to partially clear outstanding dues.

The company's board has approved the preferential issue of 1,027 million equity shares of Rs 10 face value each to Nokia and 633.7 million to Ericsson, Vi said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. The issuing price of Rs 14.8 for each share will see Nokia potentially receive an equity stake worth Rs 1,520 crore, while Ericsson gets Rs 938 crore in equity.

"Post this preferential issuance, the shareholding of Nokia and Ericsson in the company will be 1.5 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively," Vi said. The combined stake owned by promoters Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone PLC will stand at 37.3 per cent while the Centre will hold 23.2 per cent of the telco, with the balance 37.1 per cent being public shareholding.

Vi's shareholders now have to approve the proposal, and an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company has been called for July 10 to consider the stake transfer, the telco said.

“Vodafone Idea is all set to participate in the industry growth with right investments to expand its 4G coverage and offer 5G experience to its customers while remaining focused on its execution capabilities. As Vi embarks on its growth journey, support from key stakeholders is critical and the agreement with Nokia and Ericsson reaffirms these vendors as long-term partners of the company, and sets the stage for the next phase of our growth,” chief executive officer (CEO) Akshaya Moondra said.

Faster 4G rollout

Apart from soothing apprehensions of vendors over pending payments, the move may also wrap up support from the two global telecom equipment giants to help Vi in expanding its 4G coverage faster, the telco indicated. Expansion of 4G coverage, including the establishment of more towers in the sub-GHz segment, capacity growth, and the 5G rollout are the telco's primary goals.

Vi positioned the preferential issue as a move bolstering the company's capex rollout. "With this equity issuance, Vi has raised Rs Rs 24,000 crore of equity including conversion of 1,440 optionally convertible debentures in March 2024 by ATC India (out of 1,600 OCDs issued), follow-on public offer (FPO) issue in April 2024 and preferential issue to promoters in May 2024. Additionally, in line with its stated fund-raising roadmap, the company is in active discussions with its lenders to raise debt funding to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore," the company said.

Vi executives recently said the debt funding will be utilised primarily towards capex which is expected to be Rs 50,000-55,000 crore over the next three years. However, the company's largest chunk of dues is owed to mobile tower management firm Indus Towers. While the official figures haven't been given out by Indus or Vi, Citi Research has estimated Vi's total current dues to Indus at Rs 5,700 crore while Ambit Capital pegged it around Rs 10,000 crore in April.

The telco reported a net loss of Rs 7,674.6 crore in the fourth quarter (January-March) of FY24, widening 19.5 per cent from Rs 6,418.9 crore in Q4 FY23, as a result of higher expenses and stalling revenue. Its finance cost increased to Rs 6,280.3 crore in Q4, shooting up 25.5 per cent from Rs 6,284 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. For FY24, net loss expanded to Rs 31,238 crore, up 6.6 per cent from Rs 29,301 crore in FY23.

As of March end, Vi had a total subscriber base of 212.6 million and has prioritised 4G coverage expansion over 5G, unlike rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel who have launched 5G.