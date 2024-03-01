Sensex (    %)
                        
Nokia G42: HMD Global democratises 5G with new 4GB RAM variant at Rs 9,999

The Nokia G42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset and boots Android 13 operating system with a clean UI

Nokia G42 5G smartphone

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finnish smartphone maker HMD Global on March 1 announced 4GB RAM with 128GB on-board storage variant of Nokia G42 5G. Priced at Rs 9,999, the Nokia G42 5G is now its most affordable smartphone offering 5G connectivity in sub-Rs 10,000 segment. Launched in India last year in September, the smartphone was initially offered in sole 6GB RAM with 128GB on-board storage at Rs 12,999. The new 4GB RAM variant will be available in the country starting March 8 on HMD Global’s website and e-commerce platform Amazon India.
The Nokia G42 5G features a unibody design made from 65 per cent recycled plastic and is offered in So Purple and So Grey colours. The higher RAM variant is offered in So Pink colourway, in addition to the other two colours option.

Nokia G42 5G: Price

  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 9,999
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999

Nokia G42 5G: Specifications

The Nokia G42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and the smartphone boots Android 13 operating system with a clean UI. It boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ display of 90Hz refresh rate with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for resistance against smudges and scratches.

For imaging, the smartphone sports a triple-camera set-up on the rear encompassing a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with 2MP depth sensor and another 2MP macro lens. It has an 8MP front facing camera.
Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the Nokia G42 5G smartphone comes with a 20W fast wired charger bundled in the box.  
  • Display: 6.56-inch HD+ display, 720x1612 resolution, 560 nits peak brightness, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G
  • RAM: 4GB / 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 20W wired charging
  • OS: Android 13

Topics : Nokia 5G Nokia HMD Global HMD Global

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

