Vistara to start flight service on Agartala-Bengaluru route on Aug 1

Vistara will introduce a flight service between Agartala and Bengaluru on August 1, an official said on Wednesday.

At present, Indigo and Akasa operate three flights on the Agartala-Bengaluru route, he said.

"Vistara is scheduled to operate a flight on the Agartala-Bengaluru route from August 1. The flight will arrive here directly from Bengaluru, and on its return journey from Agartala, it will go via Guwahati. It will benefit flyers immensely," director of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport KC Meena told PTI.

Chief Minister Manik Saha had urged Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for the introduction of more flights on the route.

Meena said SpieceJet is ready to kickstart services between Agartala and Chittagong in Bangladesh but the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is yet to notify the immigration centre.

"We are hoping to get all the relevant protocols cleared from the Centre by mid-June. Once the process is complete, international flight service will start at the earliest," he said.

Also Read Tripura CM Manik Saha attends mega blood donation camp in Agartala Manik Saha holds campaign in Agartala, says people have faith in BJP Tripura govt plans setting up medical college, hospital in tribal area Manik Saha to take oath as Tripura CM in presence of PM Narendra Modi today BJP will come to power in West Bengal, claims Tripura CM Manik Saha Twitter rival Bluesky backed by Jack Dorsey crosses 100,000 users Uber to offer cashback as it drops ride discounts for subscribers Deloitte flags Adani Port transactions citing 'insufficient disclosures' A $2.5 bn debt bill shows risks ahead for Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources Adani Ports fourth-quarter profit takes hit from Myanmar port sale

At present, four airlines operate 34-36 flights daily from the MBB Airport, which handles around 4,500 passengers per day.