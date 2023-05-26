close

Voltas Tamil Nadu facility plan on track, to invest Rs 500 cr for room ACs

The construction of the new manufacturing facility is spread over 150 acres

BS Reporter Chennai
Voltas- consumer durables

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Voltas, leading player in cooling products and the largest AC brand, from the house of Tata’s, laid the groundwork and performed Bhoomi Pujan at Madharapakkam in Thiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu, for its new Air Conditioner factory.
The construction of the new manufacturing facility is spread over 150 acres. The Company has planned to invest over Rs 500 crores in this factory, for Room Air Conditioners (RACs) manufacturing, over the next couple of years. 

This facility will ensure that all the products manufactured in this facility are competitive on a global scale. This facility will initially manufacture Room Air Conditioners (RACs) and is an extension to the existing RAC facility in Pantnagar.
Chairman of Voltas, Noel Tata and Managing Director and CEO of Voltas, Pradeep Bakshi, along with other senior dignitaries were present for the event.

 “This new facility will play a significant role in augmenting our capacity in catering to the growing consumer demand across India; and will help expand our presence and footprint especially in South India," Bakshi said.
This facility will be fully operational within this fiscal year. Furthermore, the facility will benefit the local communities in and around its vicinity, as is expected to create employment for approximately 1500 workers.

Topics : Voltas Air Coolers air conditioner market

First Published: May 26 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

