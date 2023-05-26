close

With Alan's Bugles, Reliance Consumer Products adds crunch to snacks market

The Indian snacks market is expected to reach $23.69 billion in 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 12 per cent from 2023 to 2028

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), announced its foray into the western snacks category with the launch of Alan’s Bugles in India.
Owned by the US-based General Mills, Alan’s Bugles chips will be available at price points starting from Rs 10 in multiple flavours, such as original (salted), tomato and cheese, bringing it in competition with PepsiCo India.

RCPL’s launch of Alan’s Bugles will start in Kerala; it will be then brought to other states. With this launch, RCPL looks to strengthen its FMCG portfolio, comprising its beverage range under Campa, Sosyo, and Raskik, daily essentials under Independence, confectionery under Toffeeman, biscuits under Maliban, and home and personal care range under Glimmer and Dozo, among others.
“For the first time, snackers in India can enjoy Bugles, the international corn chips snacks brand with more than 50 years of heritage, owned by General Mills and available across major global markets including the UK, the US and the Middle East,” RCPL said in its release.

 
An RCPL spokesperson said: “We intend to actively participate in the growing western snacks market with a greater focus on taste profile and overall experience. We are excited to launch a range of Alan’s snacks starting with Bugles, which is yet another step towards expanding our footprint in the FMCG market.”

Sheshadri Savalgi, finance director at General Mills India, said: “General Mills is thrilled to have one of its most globally loved brands – Bugles in India. Bugles are iconic cone-shaped corn chips with a light and airy crunch. What started in 1964 as the first delicious horn-shaped corn chip, has expanded across the globe.”
Topics : Reliance Brands PepsiCo

First Published: May 26 2023 | 9:53 PM IST

