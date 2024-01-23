Volume gains key for further rerating in Colgate-Palmolive India stock

During the second wave, consumers are behaving differently as people are buying more essential supplies online, price inflation in personal care is collapsing. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive, India’s largest oral care company, slipped 3.8 per cent on Tuesday given the lack of traction on the volume front and downgrades due to valuation concerns after the recent rally.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) has been one of the top gainers in the consumer space since June 2023, enriching investors by 53 per cent in this period.

While revenue growth for the company in the quarter at 8 per cent was led by pricing, the volume trend continues to be uninspiring.

Overall, the volumes were down as compared to the expectations of a 2 per cent growth.

On