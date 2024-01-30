Volvo says will minutely examine C40 Recharge EV to ascertain cause of fire

Luxury carmaker Volvo Car India on Tuesday said it will "minutely" examine the C40 Recharge electric SUV which caught fire in Chhattisgarh last week.

While confirming the incident, the company said technical experts will try to ascertain the cause of the fire in the car while being driven.

"At Volvo Cars we pride ourselves on the safety of our cars and have taken this incident very seriously. The said vehicle will be minutely examined by our technical experts to ascertain the cause," the automaker said in a statement.

The company is in touch with and continues to support the customer, it added.

The Swedish carmaker noted that the embedded safety features informed the driver to take the car aside and step out of the car.

There were no injuries and all occupants were safe, it added.

The price of C40 Recharge starts from Rs 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom).