Aparna Constructions to invest Rs 2,425 cr in 2 new Hyderabad projects

The project -- Aparna Newlands -- will be spread over 14 acres totalling 1,976 units, while the 5-acre Aparna Sarovar Towers project will have 585 units

Real estate

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Realty firm Aparna Constructions and Estates on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 2,425 crore to develop two housing projects in Hyderabad.
The two projects will have more than 2,500 apartments, offering individual unit sizes ranging from approximately 1,475 sq. ft. to 3,700 sq. ft.
In a statement, the company said it has launched "two gated community apartment projects in Hyderabad, Aparna Newlands and Aparna Sarovar Towers, with a combined investment of Rs 2,425 crore."

The project -- Aparna Newlands -- will be spread over 14 acres totalling 1,976 units, while the 5-acre Aparna Sarovar Towers project will have 585 units.
Aparna Constructions, a division of the Aparna Group, is one of the largest real estate developers in South India. The company was founded by S S Reddy and C V Reddy in 1996.
It has a portfolio of 77 projects, of which 66 are residential properties and 11 are commercial and retail spaces across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.
According to a recent report by real estate consultant Square Yards, Hyderabad witnessed a surge in residential sales, recording 16,808 transactions in the October-December period of the last year, amounting to Rs 9,497 crore.

Topics : Real estate developers Real Estate Real estate firms Hyderabad

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

