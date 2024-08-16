Business Standard
Warburg Pincus buys majority stake in furniture fittings maker Ebco

Warburg Pincus buys majority stake in furniture fittings maker Ebco

Ebco is one of India's oldest and most prominent furniture fittings and architectural hardware brands, said a company statement

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

Warburg Pincus, a global growth investor, has acquired a majority equity stake in Ebco Private, the largest Indian player in the furniture fittings and architectural hardware segment.

The valuation of the company was not disclosed. The promoters will retain a significant minority stake in Ebco and will be actively involved in the future growth of the business.
Founded in 1963, Ebco is one of India’s oldest and most prominent furniture fittings and architectural hardware brands, said a company statement.

“We believe that the Indian furniture fittings and architectural hardware industry is poised for significant growth over the next several years, underpinned by tailwinds from favourable demographics fuelling real estate demand, rising furniture modularisation, and increasing home renovations," said Anish Saraf, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus India.

Warburg Pincus Indian companies

Aug 16 2024

