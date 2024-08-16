Mahindra Finance names Bijoy Thaplial CBO, Mod Narayan Singh as CCO

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Mahindra Finance on Friday announced the appointment of Bijoy Thaplial as the Chief Business Officer (CBO) – Leasing, Partnerships, and Payments, and Mod Narayan Singh as Chief Compliance Officer (CCO).

Thaplial will lead the vehicle leasing and subscription business, Quiklyz, while strengthening execution strategy across all payment products. He will also improve payment and lending solutions to drive growth and enhance customer satisfaction.

He has over 27 years of experience in various key roles across major financial institutions, including Axis Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered UAE, HDFC Bank, GE-SBI Cards, and INDAL.

Thaplial holds a postgraduate diploma in management from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune, and a Master’s in Commerce from Pune University.

Singh will lead the compliance function across the organisation and assist the board and senior management in overseeing the implementation of the company’s compliance policy.

He joins Mahindra Finance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with 25 years of experience in areas including regulation and supervision of commercial banks and urban co-operative banks, banking, and consumer education and protection.

Previously, he was associated with Bhartiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran. He has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Business from ICFAI and is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).