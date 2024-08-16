Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Mahindra Finance names Bijoy Thaplial CBO, Mod Narayan Singh as CCO

Mahindra Finance names Bijoy Thaplial CBO, Mod Narayan Singh as CCO

Thaplial will lead the vehicle leasing and subscription business, Quiklyz, while strengthening execution strategy across all payment products

Mahindra Finance

Photo: X/@MahindraFin

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Mahindra Finance on Friday announced the appointment of Bijoy Thaplial as the Chief Business Officer (CBO) – Leasing, Partnerships, and Payments, and Mod Narayan Singh as Chief Compliance Officer (CCO).

Thaplial will lead the vehicle leasing and subscription business, Quiklyz, while strengthening execution strategy across all payment products. He will also improve payment and lending solutions to drive growth and enhance customer satisfaction.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He has over 27 years of experience in various key roles across major financial institutions, including Axis Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered UAE, HDFC Bank, GE-SBI Cards, and INDAL.

Thaplial holds a postgraduate diploma in management from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune, and a Master’s in Commerce from Pune University.

Singh will lead the compliance function across the organisation and assist the board and senior management in overseeing the implementation of the company’s compliance policy.

He joins Mahindra Finance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with 25 years of experience in areas including regulation and supervision of commercial banks and urban co-operative banks, banking, and consumer education and protection.

More From This Section

Ipca labs

IPCA Labs targets Rs 100 crore market with new diabetic foot ulcer drug

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Adani Power will continue to supply power to Bangladesh from J'khand plant

ola

E-scooter maker Ola Electric valuations hit $7 bn; up 75% over IPO price

Company form filing

IFIN reports loss of Rs 5,654 cr for FY14-18, shows revised balance sheet

Ambuja Cements

Adani-led Ambuja Cements completes acquisition of Penna Cement Industries


Previously, he was associated with Bhartiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran. He has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Business from ICFAI and is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

Also Read

Mahindra Finance

Mahindra Finance gets IRDAI nod to sell insurance as corporate agent

Mahindra Finance

M&M Finance appoints Mahesh Rajaraman as CRO, to replace Mallika Mittal

money

Mahindra Finance detects Rs 150 cr loan fraud: What we know so far

Mahindra Finance

M&M Finance detects Rs 150 cr vehicle loan fraud, postpones board meeting

Mahindra Finance

Mahindra Finance tanks 8% on deferring Q4 results due to Rs 150 cr fraud

Topics : Mahindra Finance NBFC Fintech sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon