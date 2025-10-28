Warner Bros. Discovery sale unlikely to impact Indian market majorly

While globally the media and entertainment industry is closely watching who might acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, industry experts say the possible acquisition is unlikely to have a significant impact on the company’s India business.

This is because Warner Bros. Discovery operates at a smaller scale in India compared to other international markets. Globally, if the possible sale of all or certain assets of the company goes through, there could be major structural changes within the organisation. In India, the company’s major content slate is available through its initial licensing deal with JioCinema, now JioHotstar. Through its collaboration with Tata Play,