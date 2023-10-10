Warner Music announced on Tuesday that it has acquired the Indian artist management company E-Positive. The acquisition bolsters Warner Music India's standing in the realm of independent music. According to the company, it also allows artists to access new expertise in brand partnerships and live events.

E-Positive represents Darshan Raval, who ranks among the top five most-streamed artists in India. Raval is also the fastest-growing artist in the region, having quadrupled his daily streams in the past 12 months.

E-Positive CEO Naushad Khan expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "This is an exciting day in the journey of E-Positive. I have worked towards developing a legacy for over 10 years and have shaped the journey of each one of my artists. I'm delighted that we have found a new home at Warner Music India. The team at Warner Music India will aid us in expanding into the international market and enable our artists to connect with more fans globally. We are looking forward to the next chapter of E-Positive."

Jay Mehta, Managing Director of Warner Music India, added, "Naushad Khan has done an incredible job positioning E-Positive as a leading management company. His expertise in brand partnerships and the live sector will be a significant asset for us at Warner Music India. It's a privilege to welcome such a phenomenal artist like Darshan Raval into the global Warner Music family. Darshan is a true star, and we believe he has the potential to become a fixture on the global stage."

Alfonso Perez Soto, President of Emerging Markets at Warner Music, further commented, "This deal reaffirms our commitment to becoming the number one destination for artists in India. Welcoming an artist like Darshan to our roster is a real statement of intent. Darshan, as well as the entire E-Positive roster, will have the opportunity to collaborate with Warner Music's global network and begin connecting with a broader international audience."

Soto added, "This acquisition enables us to elevate and enhance our 360-degree offering to artists by incorporating the knowledge and expertise of Naushad Khan into the Warner Music family. Our improved suite of services will allow our artists to reach across India and contribute to bringing Indian culture to the rest of the world."