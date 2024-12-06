Waste management co Blue Planet acquires NZ-based Smart Environmental Group

Business Standard
Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Waste management solutions provider Blue Planet Environmental Solutions (Blue Planet) on Friday announced the acquisition of New Zealand-based Smart Environmental Group Ltd.
  The acquisition strengthens Blue Planet's position in the Asia-Pacific region and demonstrates its commitment to driving innovative, sustainable practices in waste management, Blue Planet said in a release without revealing the acquisition cost.
  Blue Planet has established itself as a pioneer in advanced waste management solutions across Singapore, Malaysia, India, and the United Kingdom, it added.
  Smart is a market leader in New Zealand, serving municipal, commercial, and consumer segments.
  Smart Environmental collects over 3,00,000 tonnes of waste annually for consolidation, processing, and resource recovery, making it a vital partner in the country's waste management ecosystem.
 
  "This partnership marks an exciting milestone for Blue Planet as we expand our footprint into New Zealand," said Prashant Singh, CEO of Blue Planet. 
"This partnership will enable us to scale our operations and deliver even greater value to our stakeholders while supporting New Zealand's transition to a more sustainable future," Smart CEO Todd McLeay said.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

