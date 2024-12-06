JP Morgan sees no signs of stress across key Adani Group entities

Global financial powerhouse JP Morgan said it does not see “any signs of stress” across the key listed businesses of the Adani Group, with most of them having leverage of less than five times.
In a note, the US-based firm also rated four Adani Group bonds ‘overweight.’ Three of these bonds were issued by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), and one by Adani Electricity Mumbai. The firm said that it was ‘neutral’ on the five other bonds and ‘underweight’ on a bond issued by Adani Green Energy in its report.
The nearest repayment is of $290 million for APSEZ, due in January 2025. Additionally, there is offshore debt repayment of about $300 million for Adani Cement coming up in March 2025. However, the firm believes that the key entity to watch among the bond-issuing companies is mainly Adani Green, which has a loan size of $1.1 billion that is also due in March 2025.
Furthermore, according to the report, in terms of the overall debt mix, most of the bond-issuing Adani entities have significant exposure to offshore debt, including bonds and loans. Adani Green has about 44 per cent exposure to offshore debt as of the end of financial year 2024 (FYE24), while APSEZ has about 82 per cent, mostly via $ bonds. The total foreign currency borrowings account for about 85 per cent of the total debt.
In terms of security, APSEZ has the least share of secured debt, with about 77 per cent of the total debt as of FYE24 being unsecured, which mostly comprises the $ bonds. Other Adani Group bonds are secured in nature and have various covenants, including a cash flow waterfall mechanism, distributions linked to graded Debt Service Coverage Ratios (DSCRs), and other debt sizing covenants, which offer protection from cash leakage out of project companies, according to the report.
Additionally, overall, “cash flow available for distribution has been reasonably strong across the secured bond structures, given covenant compliance has not been difficult,” the report added.